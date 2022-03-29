The State of Our Environment: New Life for Nuclear Power?

In 1979, when four nuclear reactors provided power to Connecticut, state lawmakers imposed a moratorium on new nuclear facilities. Today, only two remain, both at the Millstone complex in Waterford, yet they generate nearly 40 percent of the electricity produced in the state.
As Gov. Ned Lamont embarks on an ambitious plan to reach zero carbon emissions from power plants by 2040, is it time to expand our nuclear capacity? A new bill with the support of top lawmakers on the Energy and Technology Committee would lift the moratorium at existing nuclear facilities. But don’t expect to see new hulking cooling towers going up in your neighborhood. At this point, discussions are limited to adding smaller, “modular” reactors to the existing 550-acre Millstone plant. Millstone’s owner, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, recently said it was investing in technology for mini reactors that “could play a critical role in achieving deep decarbonization in the decades to come.”
State Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, has said he could envision a number of smaller reactors at Millstone that could eventually contribute as much as 1,000 megawatts of electricity, enough to power nearly 1 million homes. The smaller reactor designs, which have yet to be built anywhere in the United States, produce about one-third of the electrical output of conventional reactors like the two operating units at Millstone. “We’re definitely looking at nuclear as an option we should be exploring if these modular units are smaller and safer,” said Needleman, co-chair of the Energy and Technology Committee.
Despite the hype around small modular reactors, however, some environmentalists warn that the new technology poses similar risks to traditional large-scale reactors, while failing to be cost effective. “There’s plenty of evidence that nuclear would take longer, would be more expensive and would produce more emissions than renewable sources,” said Samantha Dynowski, the Connecticut state director of the Sierra Club.
Small modular reactors also continue to produce spent nuclear fuel waste, though at a slower pace than conventional nuclear reactors. Without a long-term storage solution at the federal level, any spent fuel rods produced by a new reactor at Millstone would have to be stored on site, where concerns have already been raised about facilities that were designed nearly a half-century ago to serve as temporary storage.
The Lamont administration said recently that it would not oppose a partial lift on the state’s nuclear moratorium while it continues to advocate for long-term solutions for the disposal of nuclear waste. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes said in testimony submitted to the Energy and Technology Committee that the production of nuclear power at Millstone is critical to the state’s efforts to phase out carbon emissions from its electric grid. The state reached a power-purchasing agreement with Dominion three years ago to keep the plant operating until at least 2029.
