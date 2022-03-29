The State of Our Environment: Our Air

The good news here is that healthful air days have increased on average over the past decades, although they declined in 2021 compared to the previous year, the Council on Environmental Quality reports. There were 23 bad air days in Connecticut in 2021 — several of those in July were exacerbated by smoke wafting in from a rash of record wildfires in Western states that, remarkably enough, caused hazy skies here.
As is often the case with the state’s environment, as goes the nation, so goes Connecticut. Since the passage of the federal Clean Air Act in 1971, air quality here has shown steady improvement, with significant reductions since 1980 in ground-level ozone, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide. The particulate-matter standard is rarely breached, although the state has the worst ozone pollution in New England, again largely courtesy of imported air from industrial operations to the west of us.
Connecticut can take credit for some of its air-quality improvements as it transitions from coal to cleaner fuels to generate electricity: including natural gas, solar, offshore wind, and hydro (from Quebec). Green energy is increasingly in the mix, while largely carbon-free nuclear power continues to account for nearly 40 percent of Connecticut’s electrical power generation.
DEEP predicts that renewable energy sources and zero-carbon nuclear power will account for 91 percent of the state’s electric energy generation by the end of this decade, and the stated goal is to have all kilowatts produced from emissions-free sources by 2040. However, the retirement of one of Millstone’s two remaining nuclear power units would create a big hole in both the state’s emissions-free electricity and generation capacity.
With Millstone continuing contributions, Connecticut is on target to cut the greenhouse gases it emits by 45 and 80 percent, respectively, by 2030 and 2050, its stated targets. But to do so it has to reduce emissions currently produced by the transportation sector — cars, trucks, buses, trains, etc. — which accounts for 38 percent of the state’s greenhouse gases. This objective received a setback last year when the proposed Transportation Climate Initiative, the heart of a regional multi-state plan to fight climate change, was opposed by the legislature because it likely would have raised gasoline prices.
On the good-news front, the state’s last coal-fired plant, Bridgeport Harbor Station Unit 3, was shuttered last July after 53 years. Coal, the worst greenhouse gas-producing fuel, used to account for as much as 10 percent of Connecticut’s power.
“We are at the end of the supply chain for dirty air,” says Peter Hearn, executive director of the CEQ. “Every day when we have a bad air day, it is particulates and ozone. And the majority of the ozone comes from out of the state, from the west and southwest of us. It has gotten better because of federal mandates for manufacturing and power generation. The cleaner air today is quite a remarkable achievement and a testament to the value of regulation as a means of protecting public health.”
