The State of Our Environment: Our Water

Katharine Hepburn, who narrated the 1965 documentary The Long Tidal River, described the Connecticut River as “the world’s most beautifully landscaped cesspool.” It had served for more than a century — like virtually all of the state’s waterways — as a convenient repository for industrial, agricultural and human waste. In the previous century, Mark Twain had dubbed the smallish Park River near his Hartford home as “the meandering slime.”
Fifty years ago, people swam or ate fish caught in the Connecticut River at their peril due to dangerous levels of mercury, E. coli, PCBs and other toxins.
The first stirrings of official concern came in 1887, when the Connecticut General Assembly authorized a sewer study commission, which reported its finding two years later. Other commissions would follow in 1913, 1921 and 1925 while hardly making a dent in the problem. (It could have been worse: in Cleveland, the Cuyahoga River periodically burst into flames from 1868 right up to 1969.)
Eventually the state would get serious about rampant pollution, passing the Clean Water Act in 1967 and strict water-quality standards in 1970, revising them periodically since then. In 1972, when the legislature passed Connecticut’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Act, empowering municipalities to regulate bodies of water within their borders, the tide began to turn.
Today the Connecticut River heads an impressive list of waterways that are largely safe for fishing and swimming, and that support healthy and growing populations of fish-eating raptors, such as osprey and bald eagles, along with shorebirds like egrets and herons. Dozens of fish species ply the state’s rivers, including native trout, American shad and the prehistoric-looking shortnose sturgeon.
“The Connecticut legislature and DEEP have put huge amounts of resources into water-quality improvements,” says Andrew Fisk, executive director of the nonprofit Connecticut River Conservancy. “Connecticut has done far more in terms of putting money into cleaning up sewage and stormwater runoff compared to Massachusetts.”
Alicea Charamut, executive director of the nonprofit Rivers Alliance of Connecticut, agrees: “We have come a very long way, obviously. You can recreate in the Connecticut River now, which is fantastic, and compared to many other states across the country we have fairly good protections in place here, not just for waters to recreate in but also for our drinking water.”
RELATED FROM THE ARCHIVES: Exploring the Connecticut River in "Saving the River" and "A Strong Brown God" (both July 1988)
But better is not necessarily enough, and pollution continues to take a toll on natural habitats, while the DEEP’s ability to monitor and enforce violations has diminished in recent years — and could take a drastic hit this year with a wave of retirements of veteran personnel.
For example, a mere 16 percent of the state’s estuarine waters can fully support shellfish harvesting for direct human consumption, according to the CEQ. A recent DEEP survey covering about a third of the state’s total of 7,772 riverine miles found that 20 percent do not support aquatic life and 25 percent are still not safe for recreation. Portions of many otherwise healthy rivers have gotten too warm for native brook trout and other species. Only two-thirds of the surveyed rivers fully support wildlife.
Periodic overflows from sewage-treatment plants and nitrogen-rich runoff from increasingly powerful rainstorms (See climate change section, page 61) still foul Connecticut’s rivers, which empty into Long Island Sound. Although it is much healthier than 50 years ago, the Sound remains a cleanup in progress.
Curt Johnson, president of the nonprofit Save the Sound (STS), says the low point came more than 30 years ago: “There was a toxic event in the late 1980s when there was zero oxygen” — a condition known as hypoxia — “in the water west of Bridgeport, and there were dead fish everywhere. Lobsters were literally crawling onto the shore.”
In the decades to follow, Connecticut and New York got busy, spending, with federal assistance, upward of $3 billion to $4 billion to upgrade more than 100 sewage-treatment plants — a remedial effort that continues today, according to Johnson. One solution to having excessive precipitation overwhelm wastewater treatment plants is to create holding reservoirs to impound excess rainwater and release it gradually.
Substantial progress is evident. For example, healthier fish stocks in Long Island Sound have attracted pods of porpoise and dolphins as well as several whale species — pilot, minke and beluga — back into Connecticut waters. Seals are now common along the shoreline.
While Save the Sound grades most of Long Island Sound from A- to A+ for water quality, challenges remain. In 2021, according to the CEQ, areas of the western Sound afflicted with hypoxia more than doubled from the year before, from 63 to 142 square miles. The Sound’s westernmost Connecticut stretch, running from Norwalk into New York, rates only a B-, while the westernmost New York portion flunks with an F.
If the Sound is healthier today than 50 years ago, it is also dramatically warmer. The average annual bottom temperature recently reached nearly 60 degrees, more than five degrees higher than the average for the previous 29 years. In addition to driving away iconic species such as lobster, warmer waters, locally and globally, serve as a catalyst for more severe storms, higher storm surges, and sea level rise.
Connecticut, of course, can’t solve warming and rising seawaters alone, but it should be preparing for the consequences. More on “resilience” in the climate change section.
CONTINUE READING — The State of Our Environment: Our Air
More from this section: our past and present | conservation | climate change | activism | nuclear power