For at least one day, the sleepy little beach town of Westbrook was the focus of national and international attention.
The arrest of Steve Bannon, a former strategist for President Donald Trump, on a mega-yacht moored off the shoreline created a buzz throughout town Thursday. From the local Walgreens at the center of town to Harry’s Marina next to the Westbrook Town Dock, the discussion invariably turned to Bannon and whether he had come ashore at all while the yacht he was on, the Lady May, was moored offshore.
Bannon was one of four men taken into custody and charged with defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors to an online crowdfunding campaign called “We Build the Wall,” which raised more than $25 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York. Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges in a federal court in Manhattan.
“It was like a James Bond boat,” Chris Hales of Waterbury, whose own 36-foot fishing boat is moored at Harry’s Marina, said Thursday describing the Lady May, which he had seen earlier at a distance. “I’ve never seen anything so sleek.”
Hales said even the Lady May’s tender, a smaller boat used to ferry passengers from the yacht to the shore, is bigger than his.
“I just have a dinghy,” Hales said. “This tender must have been at least a 40-footer.”
Melissa Ozols of Essex was visiting her in-laws’ home in Westbrook on the Sound and saw the whole thing unfold at a distance as a Coast Guard vessel carrying officials from the U.S. Justice Department boarded the Lady May.
“It (the Coast Guard boat) circled around the yacht twice and then came up from behind and tied on to it,” Ozols said.
The scene attracted enough attention that people in kayaks and other small boats tried to move in for a closer look, but were shooed away by the Coast Guard , she said.
The Lady May had been moored off the coast of Westbrook since at least Tuesday, according to those interviewed by Hearst Connecticut Media. Westbrook residents Kevin Barosso and his wife, Leslie Ponzini, saw it Tuesday night while they were at Water’s Edge Resort.
“We noticed it because this was not like any boat we have ever seen in Westbrook,” Barosso said.
Westbrook is dotted with marinas all along Route 1. Watching boats of all sizes sail in and out of Harry’s Marina Thursday was like watching the opening of the 1960s television series “Gilligan’s Island,” where the fictional S.S. Minnowleaves for a three-hour tour.
“Things like this don’t happen in Westbrook,” said Santo DeSario of East Haddam, a house painter whose mother has a home in town. “This is a big deal for a summer beach town.”
Prior to Bannon’s arrest off its coast, Westbrook probably was best known for its Singing Bridge, a metal-decked span that carries Route 1 over the Patchogue River. The bridge, which opened in 1925, earned that name for the high-pitched whining sound that automobile tires make as they cross it.
DeSario said he was unaware of what happened to Bannon until he was approached by two Hearst Connecticut journalists late Thursday afternoon
“If he did what they are accusing him of, I hope he spends a lot of time in jail,” DeSario said. “People like him are part of the problem with this country, too much greed.”
Westbrook Harbormaster Harry Plout said he did not think the arrest of Bannon in local waters should reflect on the town in any way.
“It is something that happened in our town; it’s an issue that is in front of the public right now,” but is coincidental that the vessel was in Westbrook when it was stopped by the Coast Guard, he said.
Plout said Westbrook is very dependent on the marine industry and boating as a recreational and family activity. He noted that there are many marinas, and marine accessory businesses, good restaurants and activities along the shoreline in the town.
“It prides itself on the fact that it has a really nice harbor area where people can enjoy all sorts of boating,” said Plout, who also serves as harbor master in Old Lyme. “It really is a nice spot to spend the day.”