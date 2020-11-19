It’s the holidays — the giving time of year. And this giving season might be one of the most important ones ever. Why not do some good? We’ll get you started with a complete guide to volunteering, donating, being better and making a difference. Plus, a look how the millennial generation is stepping up to the charity challenge.

961524688

Millennials are leading the way in charity and volunteering — and they’re changing the giving game.

all3banner.jpg

Involved millennials and charity pros offer advice for how to get involved and make a difference.

1173557804

Use our volunteer matcher to find the opportunities to give back that are right for you.

hm banner.jpg

Looking to volunteer? These local organizations can use a hand.

1195034047

How you can do some good for others without added COVID risk.

1207169037

These Connecticut charities will help your donated money or goods go further.

1131003745

Still not sure which charity to give your hard-earned money? Ask givewell.org for suggestions.

Goodness Sake banner.jpg

Local organizations that need your donations.

1220751137

Great ideas for helping older adults during the pandemic.

ne010320ehTrenton-0308.jpg

Some simple things you can do that spread joy and won’t cost you a thing.

healthbenefits banner.jpg

Want to boost your own happiness and well-being? You can by helping others.

 

This article appears in the December 2020 issue of Connecticut MagazineYou can subscribe to Connecticut Magazine here, or find the current issue on sale hereSign up for our newsletter to get our latest and greatest content delivered right to your inbox. Have a question or comment? Email editor@connecticutmag.com. And follow us on Facebook and Instagram @connecticutmagazine and Twitter @connecticutmag.