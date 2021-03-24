The hottest hues for brightening up your living space

From neutrals to striking greens and yellows, plenty of colors are making waves in on-trend home designs. We asked interior designers Cami Weinstein of Cami Weinstein Designs in Greenwich and Prudence Bailey of Prudence Home & Design in Darien to reveal their favorite combos and the easiest ways to work them into your home.
After having an extremely gray year, it’s promising that this year’s Pantone colors, Illuminating Yellow (13-0647) and Ultimate Gray (17-5104) are going to take center stage in the decorating space and hopefully bring some happiness to our homes. The colors work extremely well together and Weinstein and Bailey both love how the cheerful hues of yellow combined with soft tones of gray makes for a sophisticated and elegant combination. “Think of keeping your core materials in grays like marble, slate, stone or tile and then team it with bright yellow walls or wallpaper and you’ll get a nice contrast,” Weinstein says. If you’re nervous to dive into yellows, Weinstein suggests trying bolder, deeper shades. “Look for almost a goldenrod color for pillows or a throw to bring in a touch of yellow without being overwhelming,” she says. Here, Bailey breaks down how to incorporate yellow into your home.
Decorative pillows: Add a throw pillow to your neutral sofa or settee with yellow in the pattern.
Custom chandelier shades: A fun fabric that has yellow in it adds some whimsy or boldness to a dining room.
Floral arrangements: Add a vase full of yellow tulips or a yellow orchid to your room for a temporary splash of color.
Coffee table books: Don’t underestimate how adding a yellow coffee table book can instantly change the space.
Furniture: If you have a white kitchen, add a painted yellow bar stool for some serious “wow” factor.
Other hot color combos
While the Pantone colors are huge, there are other combinations to consider.
Deep, romantic colors: Weinstein is seeing serious romance pop up as much as airy and light combinations. “Warm colors like ochre yellows with slate blues and browns are making a major statement that make your home feel warm and welcoming. The slate blues and browns make a space feel updated instead of the more expected reds and greens that can make a room feel dated in terms of today’s design trends,” Weinstein says.
Soft greens with camel and black: “Try using a grass green to brighten up the quieter beige-and-black combination. Think grass-green walls, a sisal rug and black lacquered furniture,” Weinstein says.
A good rule of thumb: the 60-30-10 rule
When it comes to color, whether you gravitate toward bold or neutral, or maybe your style is somewhere in between, there’s a formula designers like to recommend when it comes to establishing your style: the 60-30-10 rule.
LeeLee Duryea, of LeeLee Duryea Interior Design in West Hartford, suggests keeping the backgrounds of your home calm to allow for pieces to be fluid within the house. “See the whole house, or floor at least, as a palette, not just each room, and make sure to vary the scale of prints and colors used,” she says. Sixty percent of your home should be your base color, 30 percent should be your secondary color and 10 percent should be your accent. This obviously isn’t a concrete rule, but a rough formula that will help you maintain balance throughout your home.