Tolland has done an amazing job of not only preserving land, but also showcasing it with impeccably blazed trails, maps and an easily navigable website including GPS locations for each hike. Perhaps the best thing about preserved land in this northern Connecticut town is its connectivity to other saved parcels.
One of those places is a trio of preserves — Campbell, Stoppleworth and Knofla conservation areas. The three areas protect more than 260 acres and have more than five miles of trails winding through them. Hikers can pass between the preserves with only two road crossings.
For my visit, I parked at the 70-acre Campbell Conservation Area, also known as “Peaceful Valley,” after the neighboring farm which can be seen in the valley from an overlook. The area is a geological laboratory for area students, including those from the University of Connecticut who visit the ridges and cliffs that were once the size of the Himalayas or rocks that were once part of an ancient coral reef.
A half-mile, yellow-blazed loop trail takes hikers through the forest to a scenic overlook of the surrounding hillsides and Shenipsit Lake, with Hartford in the distance. A half-mile, blue-blazed trail traverses a bog and passes rocky outcroppings and cliffs. A short, red-blazed trail follows Grant’s Brook through some of the valley’s meadows.
“From knobs on the ridgeline, one can view the Connecticut Valley to the southwest and Mt. Tom to the north,” notes the conservation area’s description. “The exposed ridgeline on the property is a remnant of a historic fault line … species found include blue salamanders, herons, songbirds, turkeys, woodcocks, foxes, deer, bobcats, and bears.”
The neighboring Stoppleworth property has a little more than a mile of trails, mostly through wetlands and woodland with numerous stream crossings. Next to the parking lot is the historic Aborn Homestead cellar hole, whose well-preserved foundation includes the ruins of a center chimney. A sign notes the foundation once held a house for nearly 200 years before the area was preserved.
“A three to four hundred acre land grant prior to 1750,” writes Bill McDermott in his Tolland: A Connecticut Town 1715–1815 book, “the farm was subdivided several times to provide land for the sons of the original and later owners. By the late nineteenth century, it became a 78 acre farm, the minimum needed to support one family. Because only one son inherited the farm, the remaining sons had to find other work or move west to find inexpensive farmland.”
A mile-long loop trail passes through the heart of the preserve, passing a bench in honor of Leland Stoppleworth, the preserve’s namesake. The trail twists and turns down through a valley and across bridges, including a unique one made of huge stones, and past a huge boulder.
A short walk down Hunter Road connects the two with the Knofla Conservation Area, a 130-acre preserve broken into north and south parcels. A trail marked with blue blazes connects hikers to the northern parcel. The mostly wooded hike includes a trip past a remarkably scenic bog area that is home to a variety of amphibians and reptiles.
After crossing Bakos Road, hikers pass into the southern portion of the conservation area through a deep grove of huge pines and past vernal pools. The half-mile-long trail leads down to Knofla’s Pond, a beautiful, man-made pond surrounded by towering white pines with beaver lodges rising from the surface. The pond is fed by groundwater, springs and Cemetery Brook as it flows past an earthen dam on its way to Shenipsit Lake.
“This is a deer and turkey habitat and other small forest animals are seen,” notes the area’s description. “The pond’s appearance and cool temperature — due to the springs — is indicative of a healthy aquatic habitat … The pond used to be stocked by the former owners with brown trout and brook trout; it now has an abundance of bullheads.” (Bullheads are Connecticut’s only native catfish species.)
Every town should be doing what Tolland has done by not only preserving land, but also connecting parcels. This provides contiguous land for animal movement as well as great hiking opportunities for humans to explore.
Campbell, Stoppleworth and Knofla conservation areas
Tolland
The bottom line: The three preserves include hikes through deep forest and valleys with a scenic view from the top of a bluff and rock outcrop, a 15-acre bog and beautiful pond surrounded by white pines, and a parcel with a historic and well-preserved historic cellar hole.
Difficulty level: Easy to moderate. The ascent to the overlook at Campbell is a bit difficult and rugged. Many of the trails are easy to navigate and fairly level in Stoppleworth and Knofla.
Total mileage: 2.6 miles of trails at Knofla; 1½ miles at Campbell; and 1.2 miles at Stoppleworth.
Directions: Take exit 67 off I-84 and follow Route 31 toward Rockville. Take a right onto Route 30. Turn left onto Crystal Lake Road and then right onto Hunter Road. The parcel is directly across from 376 Hunter Road. There is also parking on Bakos Road off Hunter Road and farther north along Hunter Road for Stoppleworth. For maps of the preserves, go to tolland.org/open-space-hiking-trails.
Pet friendly? Leashed dogs are allowed.
Things to do Nearby
New England Motorcycle Museum
Motorcyclist Ken Kaplan had been in the computer industry for 25 years before purchasing the 205-year-old Hockanum Mill and founding the museum. The “loom to vroom” institution, which opens for the season in mid-March, holds the largest collection of vintage and custom motorcycles in the Northeast with motorcycles owned by the Kaplan family and those on loan from private collectors. “With more than 25 different brands of motorcycles, extensive motorcycling magazine archives and memorabilia from the most iconic events and superstars in the industry’s history, there is something for every motorcycle enthusiast,” the website notes. 200 West Main St., Rockville, 860-454-7024, newenglandmotorcyclemuseum.org
Camille’s Wood Fired Pizza
A 1,000-degree oven bakes pizzas such as bacon n’ eggs margherita and “Billy’s Bianco” — a pie made with garlic cream sauce and goat cheese — or a meat and potato pie as well as create-your-own. The restaurant notes it is a “mix of classic with a touch of new and pinch of revolutionary” and uses all-natural products from organic and sustainable farms whenever possible. 23E Fieldstone Commons, Tolland, 860-896-6976, camillespizza.com
Connecticut Valley Brewing Co.
The independently owned and operated brewery pours nearly 20 beers, many of them airplane-themed, from the Let’s Fly Away IPA to Black Sheep stout. Other products include spiked smoothies and Northstar seltzers. Featuring live bands, food trucks and trivia nights, the brewery was founded by two Connecticut locals who had “always wanted to create a place where the community could gather and enjoy each other’s company.” Some of the state’s great industries and adventure spots are showcased with beautiful artwork on dozens of cans. 765 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor, 860-644-2707, ctvalleybrewing.com