When to DIY—and when to call in the pros

Thanks to YouTube and Google, many of us assume we can take on all kinds of tasks in our homes that we probably shouldn’t. Not sure exactly how to replace that pipe under the bathroom sink? No worries. A YouTuber can help. Or can they? The reality is that sometimes it really is cheaper and less hassle (time is money, after all) to call in the pros. Here are some markers to help you decide when it’s best to put down the wrench and call in the professionals.
ELECTRICAL
Do it yourself: Got a lamp on the fritz? Go ahead and give it a shot. After all, it’s unplugged so you won’t get a nasty shock if you mess up.
Call a pro: “Anytime you have to deal with wiring or electrical panels, call a pro,” Wood says. “People can get hurt if they don’t know what they’re doing. If you have to go to YouTube, that’s your calling you should probably be making a phone call.”
REMOVING WALLPAPER
Do it yourself: Taking off old wallpaper can be a DIY project — with this caveat: the wallpaper was put on correctly initially and will therefore come off easily. The challenge is trying to discern this before you start. Palmer says removing switchplate covers can sometimes give a hint about the paper. Beware older wallpapers, some of which were advertised as washable and scrubbable, i.e. moisture proof. “You could go with a steamer or a swimming pool and it won’t come off,” Palmer says.
Call a pro: If you’re at all concerned about how the paper was put up or about maintaining the walls beneath the paper, call a pro. “Removing wallpaper is an art,” Palmer says. “If you think you’ll save money by taking off the wallpaper [before painting] and then someone like me is going to spend eight hours fixing gouges and nicks and dings in the wall, you aren’t saving anything,” Palmer says. “It’s going to be cheaper to hire a pro to do it right the first time and not destroy the wall in the process.” Some people, for instance, put up wallpaper to hide imperfections in the wall. “A pro will know what to look for to see if those things are present in your home so he can warn you ahead of time,” he says.
PAINTING
Do it yourself: If you have the time and the right equipment (good brushes and a drop cloth, for starters) and aren’t too worried about brush marks and skips, painting a room, especially if it’s smaller, is something most people can take on. “I would be surprised if 5 percent fall into that category,” says Kevin Palmer of Kevin Palmer Painting in Simsbury. “Usually what happens is when they’re done, they’re just happy it’s done and a different color.”
Call a pro: Painting that includes stairwells, cathedral ceilings, intricate woodwork or molding is best left to the pros. “If you fall, you could get hurt,” Palmer says, noting these jobs require special equipment. “You’re crazy to do something like that yourself.” Same goes for exterior painting. “Every year I give at least three estimates to people whose husbands have tried to paint outside the home and have fallen,” Palmer says. “You have to think twice when you’re doing things that potentially involve your safety.”
PLUMBING
Do it yourself: If it’s something as simple as replacing a washer to fix a dripping faucet or toilet that won’t stop running, go ahead and give it a spin.
Call a pro: If you have to deal with pipes or water pooling up, it’s time to call a trained plumber, says Traci Wood, marketing manager at Total Mechanicals Systems in Plainville. “Once you have to deal with piping, it can get messy really quick,” she says. The pros have the tools they need to get the job done right the first time.